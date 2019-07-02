Jazz and orchestra concerts coming to BYU-I

Symphony Orchestra, Collegiate Singers and Concert Choir

On Tuesday, the Symphony Orchestra, Collegiate Singers and Concert Choir will perform for students at BYU-Idaho at the Eliza R. Snow Building. Attend it at the Barrus Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Tuller, the director of the orchestra, said the symphony orchestra is one of the top performing ensembles.

“It generally attracts pretty well-prepared students,” Tueller said. “We are putting on some professional level pieces, and they worked pretty hard to prepare them at a high level.”

Tuller said they will be featuring a faculty soloist, Alicia McQuay, who will be performing “Concierto de Aranjuez.”

Other features will play Russian pieces in the classical genre. It will portray Russian folksongs with a darker atmosphere.

The show will feature Mozart’s Magic Flute Overture and Rimsky Korsakov’s Symphony No. 1.

Tickets cost $3 for students and $6 for the general public.

Jazz Ensemble for New Music

On Wednesday, the Jazz Ensemble for New Music will perform for students at the Snow Building at the Ensemble Hall room 181 at 7:30 p.m.

The Jazz Ensemble will feature songs from the U.S. Airmen of Note — from performers that represented the Air Force.

The U.S Airmen of Note was established in 1950, consisting of 18 active duty musicians and one vocalist.

According to the Air Force Bands website, one of their recordings called “Cool Yule” reached number two on the JazzWeek jazz chart.

Compositions were created by Alan Baylock and Steve Erickson. The musicians will be playing professional level jazz and they look forward to performing. No tickets are required.

University Orchestra

Also on Wednesday, the University Orchestra will perform for students at 7:30 p.m. The show will be in the Snow Building at Barrus Hall room 136.

Brenna Higham, a freshman studying music performance is one of the performers at the concert.

“It’s good to be exposed to a lot of types of music, so we can learn of other cultures, and it really helps us become unified as a world,” Higham said.

Higham also said she is excited to perform and hopes for a big crowd.

The concert will feature faculty guest artists such as Stephen Thomas, Michael McQuay, Nadine Luke and Adam Ballif.