Jazz and praise combine in choir performance

Vocal Union, a BYU-Idaho jazz group and the Collegiate Singers, a BYU-I choir, performed one of their last concerts of the semester on March 15.

Vocal Union opened and kept the audience cheering and smiling with their upbeat songs. They tapped their feet and swayed as they sang much-loved songs like “Blue Skies,” “Bumblebee” and a version of “Bring Him Home,” from Les Miserables.

The group of 15 singers produced many of the sounds with their mouths rather than using the piano, similar to an a cappella group.

Kristina Eborall, a junior studying psychology and a Vocal Union singer, shared her experience with the performance.

“It was a lot of fun and it was a lot of hard work too,” said Eborall. “A couple of the songs (we had) in our hands about two weeks ago, so we learned them really fast and got everything together pretty fast, but I think it turned out really well. I am really proud of what we did tonight and this was kind of our last concert of the semester, and it was a lot of fun.”

Vocal Union sings mostly jazz, Eborall said. Occasionally, they perform a cappella pieces or hymns in devotional.

While the Vocal Union performance was upbeat, they prepared the way for the final half of the concert, which was much more formal and performed by the Collegiate Singers. Nearly four times the size of the previous act, the choir had prepared songs focused on praising God and brought together the theme of the concert: “i thank You, God.”

The theme came from the song “i thank You God” with music written by Dan Forrest. The “i” in the title was purposefully left uncapitalized, while the words referring to God were capitalized to show gratitude and humility.

Jared Payne, a sophomore studying piano performance, accompanied the choir on the piano.

“I love the Collegiate Singers,” said Payne. “I have been accompanying the choir for three semesters now, and it is the highlight of my day. You have to practice, and you have classes and so much to do, but when you just get to make beautiful music with a group of people, it’s a little bit different than just playing solo. It’s a lot of preparation and collaboration between the director, myself, the assistant conductor and just all the work that everyone puts into it. We all give our all to just put on a good show.”

During each act, the audience craned their necks to get a better view and clapped between each piece. At the end of the performance, they rose in a standing ovation.

The audience, primarily composed of performers’ friends and family members, smiled and laughed as they watched the choirs sing with wide eyes.

Alek Murillo, a freshman studying psychology, attended the performance to support his friend.

“I thought it was really great,” Murillo said. “I really enjoyed the different Russian number, then the a cappella group and the more choir songs. I just liked the mixture of the different genres (they performed). To me, the song “It is Well with my Soul” sounded just like the Tabernacle Choir had sung it.”

Vocal Union and the Collegiate Singers perform regularly and upcoming performances are found on the BYU-Idaho Events Calendar.