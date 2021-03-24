Jazz Lab Band performs March 24

The BYU-Idaho Jazz Lab Band will perform on Wednesday, March 24, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The performance will be broadcast on BYU-I’s live-streaming page.

A variety of jazz styles and standards will be presented, including American Patrol, Mack the Knife and Chelsea Bridge.

The Jazz Lab Band is open to both music majors and non-music majors. Students learn the fundamentals of jazz from a full curriculum. The ensemble performs each semester, and an audition is required to be considered for a spot in the ensemble.

The Department of Music at BYU-I offers a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies and classes for each jazz instrument. Other opportunities, such as the Jazz Society, are available for students to perform on and off campus.

Mark Watkins, the director of jazz studies, has received degrees from BYU and Indiana University.

Watkins has performed in more than 20 countries with many different artists. His performances and compositions have garnered multiple positive reviews from sources such as Jazz Times, Saxophone Journal and Cadence Magazine.

Watkins was the director of woodwind studies at North Dakota State University before joining BYU-I as the director of jazz studies.

More information about the performance can be found here.