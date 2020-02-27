Jazzing it up around the world

From New York to Japan, Australia to Rexburg, jazz singer and alumna, Kristina Eborall has performed around the world including in local clubs and venues in her hometown of Seattle, Washington.

“I have performed as a choir member at Carnegie Hall in New York City and most recently, the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia in August 2019,” Eborall said. “I have also performed in Southeast Idaho at various restaurants including Righteous Slice here in Rexburg.”

She has also performed in BYU-Idaho’s Vocal Union and in other events on campus and said it is nice to have somewhere local to perform.

“My passion is for jazz,” Eborall said. “It’s really America’s art form. There’s so much soul and art behind it. It helps people get involved with their own emotions.”

Singing for over 10 years, she was classically trained, but prefers the jazz style.

“I grew up with teachers that had passion for music, specifically jazz, and that definitely rubbed off on me,” Eborall said. “My teachers in Seattle inspired me endlessly to write, compose, arrange and of course, perform.”

Eborall said that she likes to mix it up by performing a variety of things. She said she loves music and spreading the word of music through jazz.

“Jazz has a special place in my heart and one of my personal goals is to help others see the beauty of the art form in a way that resonates with them,” said Eborall. “Not all jazz music is the same, but I believe there’s something out there for everybody to appreciate.”