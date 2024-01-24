A photography exhibit was unveiled on Jan. 18th showcasing Jell-O as an artistic medium. The artist, Daniel George, expressed his thought process during an interview at the event.

“The thing that intrigues me about Jell-O is just how it’s a sort of cultural signifier, like it points so much toward like LDS cuisine and Church culture just because of its prominence at potlucks. It’s even the official state snack of Utah which is where I live now,” George said.

George wasn’t the only person interested in the concept of Jell-O art. The event had a prominent crowd showing with both faculty and students enjoying the artwork.

“It’s very nostalgic to me, and it reminds me of going to linger longers after church,” said Joey Morris, a junior studying art education. “It just reminds me of growing up LDS.”

George’s artwork was analyzed by his former art history professor, David Belka.

“I think it’s an interesting concept to look at. Whether it’s the Jell-o or the different aspects of culture. I think people should look at it and try to understand what it means. Read the artist’s statement, make connections and find the context,” Belka said.

The artwork’s cultural significance, nostalgia and bright colors can be found in the Spori Art Gallery until Feb. 22.