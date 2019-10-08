JK Studios brings a night of laughter to Rexburg

JK Studios is a family-friendly media company made up of the original Studio C cast. They are starting “The Glow Up Tour” in Rexburg, Idaho. Their show will be in Madison High School on October 10 at 7:00 p.m.

“We’ve been wanting to do a tour for years, and now that we’ve left Studio C and are our own company, it was finally something we could actually do,” said Jason Gray, a member of the cast.

The cast hopes to show new and old material. They also hope to have an interactive portion of the show for the audience to join them on stage for improv.

“The audience will see sketches we’ve never done before, all of them are brand new, and what we call ‘It’s a headliner’ which is kind of like a mega sketch, and it’s basically us spoofing a movie,” Gray said.

To purchase tickets or to access more information go to their website.