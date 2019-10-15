JK Studios share a fun night with the people of Rexburg

JK Studios made their second night debut of The Glow Up Tour at Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho.

“I’ve been waiting out here in the cold for about 45 minutes,” said Jacqueline Richardson, a junior at Madison High School.

Once in the auditorium, music played and a slideshow of memes displayed on either side of the stage to get the audience pumped for the show.

Jef Rawls, the director and owner of Jesterz Improv in Mesa, Arizona, emceed for the event.

Regarding the cast, Rawls said, “They blow every team I’ve worked with out of the water; their commitment level is unmatched, as well as their commitment to each other.”

Throughout the show, the cast performed eleven 2 to 5-minute sketches that had material such as a rap blaming everything on their baby to a gang made of all undercover agents.

The cast kept the audience amped up by dancing between each sketch, having the audience dance along with them and waving glow sticks that were given at the door.

The fan-favorite was ‘It’s a Headliner.’ This segment of the show was 25 minutes long. It was a spoof on the Marvel Universe and “The Lion King.” They did a mashup of characters and storylines from each.

“The mashup was something a little different than what people know. It’s 25 minutes long. It’s a full story. It’s a different experience, but it’s super fun,” said cast member, Adam Berg.

The audience was engaged during the entire show by waving glow-sticks, dancing, laughing and cheering.

Matt Meese, a cast member, said, “The energy–you can’t really match it. Even when we were doing Studio C, those audiences could only fit about 200 people at most, but here we can do like a thousand.”