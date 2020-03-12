Joe Biden wins Idaho presidential primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Idaho Democratic primary on March 10, upsetting Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders, who won the Idaho caucus in 2016.
Biden secured the win with 48.8% of the votes; Sanders came second with 42.5% of the vote. Idaho had a total of 20 pledged delegates available toward the necessary 1,991 delegates to secure the Democratic nomination for president. Biden was awarded 11 of these delegates and 9 were given to Sanders.
Madison County matched the state results with a win for Biden, but only by six votes over Sanders. Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard earned 24 votes in Madison County, good enough for a third-place finish.
Biden also won Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri on March 11, while Sanders claimed victories in Washington and North Dakota. In addition to Tuesday’s results, the former vice president has now secured victories in South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Maine, Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Sanders has prevailed in his home state of Vermont as well as California, Nevada, Utah, New Hampshire and Colorado. The only other state winner has been former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who won the Iowa caucuses but has since dropped out.
With 823 delegates accumulated so far, compared to 663 for Sanders, Biden has a commanding lead in the race for the Democratic nomination. President Donald Trump easily won the Republican primary in Idaho with 94% of the vote and secured all 32 delegates toward the nomination.