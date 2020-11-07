Joe Biden wins presidencial election

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the United States presidential election with 50.6% of the popular vote and 284 electoral votes.

The key battleground states in this election were Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. Five of those states have been called for Biden, four for President Donald Trump, and three have not been called yet.

AP does not make a decision unless it is fully confident the trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory, according to its website.

AP begins work months before Election Day and hires staff who are deeply familiar with the states where they declare winners. They look at more than just vote totals — they also study the type of ballot cast, in person or through the mail, in order to make their decision, according to its website.

The inauguration for Biden will be Jan. 20, 2021.