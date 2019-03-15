Join the contest to sing with Tabernacle Choir

Those with the dream to sing with the Tabernacle Choir now have the chance.
Four winners — two men and two women — will have the chance to sing with the choir during a Thursday night rehearsal, full run-through dress rehearsal and the Spoken Word on Sunday morning on April 14.
Those interested can enter to win by:
- Following the Choir’s official Instagram Account or Facebook.
- Commenting three favorite hymns from the Let Us All Press On: Hymns of Praise and Inspiration
- Tagging a friends in the comments.
Contest begins March 15 at 9 a.m and lasts until March 20. Winners will be notified March 20.
Musical ability is not required to enter.