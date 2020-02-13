Join the English Department for this semester’s Big Read

The Department of English welcomes students to participate in this semester’s Big Read. At The Big Read, students engage in a couple of “chats” and talk about the book that they can read this semester. This semester’s book is Jane Eyre, the Penguin Edition of the novel by Charlotte Brontë. Students can provide any questions, ideas, insights or thoughts about the book at the Big Read Chats.

“We have been doing the Big Read for 45 years, and I was in charge of it last year,” said Quinn Grover, an English faculty member. “I was looking at what we had done in the past and it had been a while since we had done anything from the Victorian era or had a woman author. I had never read Jane Eyre, and I know a lot of people who like Jane Eyre and have taught about Jane Eyre, so I decided to pick it.”

Students can discuss the novel in two different “Big Read Chats.” The first reading will be held on Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The following chat will be on March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both events will be held in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building Chapel.

The first talk will be orchestrated by Kayla Probeyahn, an English Department Adjunct Faculty member. She will lead the discussion on “Jane Eyre and the Feminist Imagination,” a message about the portrayal of gender.

The second talk will be managed by Dr. Jacqueline Harris, an English Department Faculty member. She will lead the discussion on “Jane Eyre’s Journey.” The discussion will also talk about the novel’s reactions in England and abroad.

While working with the David O. McKay library, Grover plans to screen the movie version of Jane Eyre sometime this semester.

The Big Read is free and available for Rexburg community members, BYU-Idaho students and faculty members. The event will include refreshments and speakers.

For more information about the Winter 2020 Big Read click here.