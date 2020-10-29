Joinder motion granted in Chad and Lori Daybell’s cases

On Oct. 29, Judge Steven Boyce ruled that Chad Daybell and Lori Daybell’s cases will be joined together and tried as a single case.

Rob Wood, the prosecuting attorney for both Chad Daybell and Lori Daybell’s cases, filed a motion on Sept. 1 asking the court to join the cases to be tried as one.

Wood had many reasons for the cases being joined together, including Lori Daybell’s children being found on Chad Daybell’s property, both defendants having similar charges, and the plan for similar witnesses and evidence being presented for both cases.

Wood said that currently the two defendants are assigned to two different judges, making it inconvenient for the state to prepare cases for both Chad Daybell and Lori Daybell.

The needs of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow’s families was another one of Wood’s concerns. He wants to make travel convenient for them.

Wood presented many cases where joinders have occurred and how these cases are similar to Chad and Lori Daybell’s cases.

Chad Daybell appeared with his attorney John Prior on Oct. 29. Prior objected the joinder motion on Sept. 9. His reason included, according to the document filed in objection, “the overwhelming amount of local media coverage makes it impossible for Mr. Daybell to receive a fair trial in the Eastern Idaho (area).”

Prior continued to defend his objection during the hearing, saying {a joint trial would be prejudicial against Chad Daybell. Prior said if prejudice does arise in the future, he will file for severance for a fair trial to occur.

Boyce said he considered all factors presented leading up to the decision made. He also considered COVID-19 and how getting two juries together for two separate cases would be difficult.

Mark Means, Lori Daybell’s attorney who did not oppose the motion filed by Wood, was not present at the hearing.

Currently, both Chad and Lori Daybell remain in jail waiting for their jury trials. They are both on an outstanding bail of $1 million.