Journey to imperial Russia with Shakespeare’s ‘The Winter’s Tale’

Join the BYU-Idaho theatre department as they perform Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” for the first time with an added twist, opening Oct. 23 and running through Nov. 2.

According to Amelia Bahr, theatre and dance adjunct faculty member and director of the play, “The Winter’s Tale” is a traditionally Greek story of how Leontes, King of Sicilia, is consumed with jealousy because of the friendship Polixenes, King of Bohemia, has with his wife. His unwillingness to control his emotions brings curses, tragedy and regret upon himself and those he is appointed to love and protect.

However, Bahr puts her own twist on the story.

“We are retelling it as a Russian fairytale,” Bahr said. “’The Winter’s Tale'” has strong themes like repentance, forgiveness and loss, but above all that, restoration. It is about how you come back from doing bad things, and how you and the world have to change so you can be forgiven.”

The cast has been preparing for this production since April.

Stage manager Taryn Hays, a senior in theatre studies, said, “I’m proud of how everything has finally come together: seeing the final product of what we’ve worked on for months finally come together and become a show.”

Some of the cast members feel they have been changed by being a part of the show and understanding the underlying themes.

“It really is a wonderful story of redemption, of these two kings and how they change,” said Jared Fleshman, a sophomore studying theatre education. “That speaks volumes. We as humans need redemption in one form or another in all parts of our lives. That really is the core of the show.”

Fleshman will portray Polixenes, King of Bohemia.

Abram Rice, a sophomore majoring in interdisciplinary studies, said he committed his life to acting when he saw a “life-changing” production of “The Winter’s Tale” during his junior year of high school.

“I decided that I wanted to be involved with theatre for the rest of my life,” Rice said. “Being a part of it now has legitimately been a dream.”

Rice will portray Leontes, King of Sicilia.

Anna Chapman, a student studying art, portrays the witch Paulina. She suggests that audiences come well prepared for an emotional experience.

“Bring tissues, and then get ready to laugh in the second half,” Chapman said. “It gets better! Just have hope when you come.”

Tickets are $3 for BYU-Idaho students and $6 for the general public. To see a complete list of showtimes and to purchase tickets online, visit the ticket website.