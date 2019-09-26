JTM returns to Rexburg for final performance

James Brandt Curran, a former student at BYU-Idaho who graduated in communication, returns back to the town to perform his final show as JTM, formerly known as JTM.

“I think it’s appropriate to end the whole thing there,” Curran said.

Curran will be accompanied by Jay Warren, other local musicians and musical artist and actor Drake Bell, who is famous for his role as Drake Parker in Drake and Josh and his most recent single, “No Perdamos Más Tiempo.”

Sept. 16, Curran released his most recent album “Five Years To Live.”

“If you listen to the album, a lot of the songs are referencing the time I had in Rexburg,” Curran said. “Rexburg was the beginning of my adolescence, and the transition of changing my life began there as well.”

Curran will be performing songs from his new album which he has been working on for the last three years. These songs feature his “highs and lows.” Curran will be revealing the meaning behind the name “Five Years To Live” during the festival.

“I’m retiring as JTM,” Curran said. “This is my last show, and then I won’t be performing as JTM ever again. If anybody met me as an 18/19-year-old kid in Rexburg and thought that I would be James the Mormon, devoting my life to sharing the gospel, I think they would laugh.”

The festival will be held Sept. 27 on West 2nd Street in Rexburg, Idaho, tomorrow evening from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

“My mission has been to let people know that it doesn’t matter what your past has been or what you’ve done,” Curran said. “Whenever you would like to change, know that you can make yourself better no matter what’s happened in the past. To BYU-Idaho, I’m going to tell them my story throughout the set.”

Tickets are available online here.