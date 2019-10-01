JTM’s final performance in Rexburg, Idaho

James Brandt Curran, also known as JTM or James the Mormon, had his final show in the streets of Rexburg on September 27. It was the last time he performed as JTM and was his final performance in music that has been announced so far.

“I think it’s appropriate to end the whole thing there,” said Curran in a previous interview.

Curran graduated with a degree in communication at BYU-Idaho. In his most recent album, “Five Years To Live”, many of the songs refer to the time he spent in Rexburg going to school.

“If anybody met me as an 18/19-year-old kid in Rexburg and thought that I would be James the Mormon, devoting my life to sharing the gospel, I think they would laugh,” Curran said in the interview before the show.

His mission as an artist, according to Curran, is to let his audience know that the past doesn’t matter. He wants people to know that they can always change and become their best selves.

Before performing his song “I Could Be Wrong,” Curran shared his life story and the lyrics with the audience.

“I went through a lot of depression, and a lot of you people don’t know my story, and my story begins with my childhood where I was abused,” Curran said. “And as a result of that really hard childhood, I currently don’t have a relationship with my parents.”

Music has been an outlet for Curran to get through his experiences. He wrote “Could I Be Wrong” to metaphorically have a conversation with his parents.

“They finally apologized, and I can finally forgive them,” Curran said.

The audience cheered and awed as they listened to JTM and other singers.

“I haven’t had a Friday night like that in a long time,” said Mirsada Hadrovic, a junior majoring in theater studies.

“He’s definitely lived through a lot of different experiences, and he shared that with us,” Hadrovic said. “He told the crowd that everyone’s going through things but we can all overcome them… it doesn’t matter how far you’ve fallen. When he said, ‘We are all children of Heavenly Father,’ I felt the spirit really strongly.”

Curran has incorporated spirituality and hip hop during his career as JTM.

The crowd responded to him as he waved his hand back and forth on stage jumping from one side to the other. The crowd lit up their phone lights and swayed in unison back to him.

Tiffany Houghten, a pop artist, performed her hit song “High” that talks about “city lights” and “the world at our fingertips.”

“JTM’s done a great job over the years projecting him and his faith in a way that is something that all walks of life can relate to,” Houghten said. “It’s fun to be apart of what he’s doing and what he’s done.”

JTM’s final song, “Pretty Pretty”, featuring Houghten, will be his final song ever released, at least as ‘JTM,’ and will come out on October 18th.

Cam Stone, a music artist, came with JTM during his last tour to Rexburg in February 2019. He performed “Smile” and other new songs from his album coming out soon.

“You guys are an awesome town because when we come, you bring a lot of energy,” Stone said. “The Rexburg show we did on the JTM tour was the best selling show of the whole tour. It had the most energy and the most people, the most fans and the most meet and greets.”

Over 2500 people attended this show, while the February 2019 show had about 400 people.

Sophia Gold, a sophomore studying communication, was able to meet Stone.

“He involved the audience in his performance, he made us feel connected us to his lyrics,” said Gold.

Curran wrapped up the show playing his hit “Vivelo” with his best friend and fellow musician, Jay Warren.

“It was a great send-off,” Warren said. “Whatever he does and decides to do in the future is going to be great because of the work ethic and passion that he has. It’ll be just as great if not bigger.”

“It doesn’t matter how far you’ve fallen, we are all children of Heavenly Father. You are loved by Heavenly Father at all times,” Curran said. “This crowd and you guys and Heavenly Father are my motivation.”

JTM will still be making music but no longer under the same name. From now on, he will be dissociating his sound from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“James the Mormon had a purpose, all the music will always be there,” Curran said. “If the music can always bring someone closer, bring some positivity and change someone’s life, then I think it’s served its purpose, but from here on, it’ll just be about the music. So I’m going to move forward with that. My life has been a majority of lows. And it’s funny because you think fame would take you out of that, but it’s just brought more lows. But I can tell you that throughout all the lows that the gospel at this point has been the only thing that kept me going, and I contribute that to my faith.”