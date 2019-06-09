Juggling callings and studying

Between balancing classes, socializing and working, many BYU-Idaho students balance church callings as well. Some callings require an occasional meeting, but others demand constant care and attention.

This semester, Therese Theisen, a freshman studying psychology, juggles school and her calling as Relief Society president.

Theisen received her calling before the semester started which granted her time to prepare and acquaint herself with the responsibilities ahead of her.

“I felt very inadequate when I got the call,” Theisen said. “I still feel inadequate, but I know I was called by Heavenly Father. As long as I’m following Him, everything else will work out the way it needs to.”

Theisen dedicates many hours a week to the sisters in her ward. However, on Sundays, her calling demands most of her time. Her meetings start at 8 a.m. and continue into the night. Some Sundays, she doesn’t finish her ward assingments until 7 p.m.

Despite the hustle these days require, she remains happy to serve.

“We have been asked by our Heavenly Father to rest on the Sabbath,” Theisen said. “I find ‘rest’ in serving. I hate taking naps on Sunday.”

The opportunity to serve keeps Theisen motivated to perform her calling. In her childhood, she noticed many examples of service-minded women in her life.

“I had a Relief Society president once who would serve by cooking for others and then just talk with them,” Theisen said. “I like to do it that way too.”

Watching their dedication increased her desire to follow their examples.

“If I wasn’t serving, I don’t think I could proudly say I’m a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Theisen said.

Theisen’s calling may decrease her free time, but it only increases her happiness.

“I love service,” Theisen said. “There are definitely times when I feel overwhelmed, but I love getting the chance to help somebody.”