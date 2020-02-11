Jump into a black hole at the Romney Planetarium

A dark, lurking figure moves towards us. This darkness has the power to devour a million suns and not even light can escape its clutches. This lingering threat draws closer and closer, but what is this monstrosity?

The Romney Planetarium is showing their new production, Black Holes starting Feb. 6. This production is dedicated to bringing the black hole and all its wonders to light. The show begins at 7 p.m. with tickets going on sale at 6:30 p.m. and costing $2 a person.

“It is far better to grasp the universe as it really is than to persist in delusion, however satisfying and reassuring,” said Carl Sagan, an American scientist, in his book, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark.

It may not be obvious, but space has a greater effect on Earth than expected. Thanks to the planetarium, students can learn exactly how their lives are impacted by our celestial neighbors.

“Black holes are a critical part of the formation and evolution of galaxies,” said Sariah Phipps, a junior studying physics. “We don’t know a lot about them, but we do believe that supermassive black holes are at the center of almost every galaxy.”

Despite the complexity, learning about space and beyond can be a positive experience.

“I think it’s important to study space because it’s a really engaging and fun thing to learn about,” said Traygon Ullery, a sophomore studying automotive engineering technology.

Science isn’t just for scientists. Don’t put too much space between Rexburg and the galaxy.