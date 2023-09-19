Junkyard of Terror, a new Halloween attraction in Rigby, had its grand opening on Friday.

Located at 198 N. Yellowstone Highway, the landfill-themed haunt is a 30-minute self-guided tour through the two-story building and outdoor area of the property. The attraction features a brutal body shop owner, crazed clowns and vengeful victims that haunt the junkyard.

The new haunted attraction was started by the owners of the junkyard after they moved their business to Idaho Falls — they saw the empty property as an opportunity.

“This used to be Intermountain Auto Recycling,” said Adam Boone, part owner and operator of Junkyard of Terror. “It was started by my dad when I was six months old, so I grew up around it, and it’s always been creepy. So the other owners and managers are either my family members or are friends … and we all kinda grew up around it, and we saw the creepy nature of it … this just seemed like a natural fit.”

Boone explained that the junkyard is a unique addition to the haunted attractions in the area.

“There are things here that are nowhere else,” Boone said. “The junkyard is just different. We are not pretending there are ghosts and goblins — this is a junkyard, that’s the whole feel.”

The attraction also features a concession stand, campfires and a corn hole area to enjoy after the scares. The concession stand offers hotdogs, drinks, sweets and other treats.

Opening night showed a promising response from the community. A regular flow of customers came in throughout the evening. Boone confirms the junkyard is here to stay as a recurring attraction for years to come.

“We’re loving it right now, and we want to do it as long as we can,” Boone said.

While there is no age minimum for patrons, due to some violent and scary themes it is encouraged that children under 12 are accompanied by an adult. The haunted house features stairs and a crawling section, but for those who may have physical limitations there is a walking path provided to bypass the crawl space.

The Junkyard of Terror will open on weekends for the rest of the Halloween season. Tickets cost $17 and are only available for purchase on-site from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., with entrance to the haunted house starting at dusk.

See The Junkyard of Terror’s Facebook page for further updates.