Just outside Rexburg and under a lake

Editor’s note: This story was contributed by Noel Arellano, Amanda Dixon, Cameron Holdaway, Danielle Clegg and Amy Lund through Comm 111.

The beach body is in the works and the swimsuits are going on sale. Land-locked and all freshwater, the swimming may look bleak for spring semester. However, as the lakes unfreeze and the ice melts, there appears to be hope.

Not too far away, in the Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, the deep-lake-diving dreams of every swimmer are met. The surrounding states of Wyoming and Idaho give BYU-Idaho students the opportunity to observe the underwater scene. A trip over the mountain makes for an underwater adventure on the unseen lake floors.

If you can’t wait for the snow to melt, there’s always the option of lake diving under ice. The frigid 34 degree water makes for a refreshing experience. Murky gray water blends with the ice enclosed ceiling, with the only light streaming from the pizza-sized hole the person dives through. Ice diving classifies as only the second most dangerous diving following cave diving. Although there aren’t any caves to explore in the area, several months of the year provide the perfect conditions in this area for ice-diving for the dare-devils. For the avid swimmers and real fanatics, ice-divers can swim in team sport and requires a person on top of the ice shelf with a diver stroking through the freezing water.

A few of the blessings surrounding this unique sport include a serene silence with only the sounds of air bubbles floating past. Deep diving sparks an inner desire to explore an unknown world, which also impacts the swimmer emotionally and mentally. It also promotes better blood circulation as a physical benefit.

For those interested in diving into this hobby, but don’t know where to start, go to Teton Aquatics Supplies in Jackson, Wyoming. Here you can receive diving instructions and rent needed diving equipment.

With lakes surrounding the Rocky Mountains, the options are almost unlimited to search for lake fish and sturgeons ranging from American Falls Reservoir to Jenny Lake, String Lake, and Lee Lake in the Teton area. One can certify in diving through Intermountain Diving in Shelley, Idaho.

If you are more of the surface type, snorkeling may be your thing. It requires little equipment and makes for an enjoyable and enriching experience. The top level entertainment can be performed in any body of water from a 40 degree river to one of the near-by lakes. Teton Aquatic Supplies also carries the gear for this summer sport.