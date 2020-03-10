Keep calm and flute on

According to Learn Flute Online, casual learners of the flute generally practice about 20-40 minutes a day while a professional or serious student practices on average at least an hour a day. Students in the flute department have prepared for the upcoming Flute Ensemble with a lot of dedication and practice.

“I practice every day and go through the material to see what I need to work on personally,” said Ayla Tedeschi, a junior majoring in Music. “I go through and make sure that I am playing all the correct notes.”

The flute has influenced Tedeschi in everything that she does, from her career choices to what she wants to major in at school. Tedeschi decided that she wants a career as a music therapist. She will use music in a psychological setting to help all kinds of people like hospital patients and people with autism.

Tedeschi also enjoys playing the flute in her free time. She stated that it taught her to work in a group setting and help her abilities to communicate with other people around her.

The flute also has a lot of influence on another student performing, Mickayla Hunter, a freshman majoring in Music. Hunter wants to create a flute ensemble and teach other students how to play. She also wants to someday own her own flute studio.

“When I feel the music and I am happy, I end up playing happy songs,” Hunter said. “When I am sad I play sad songs. It allows me to feel what I am feeling.”

The event will be held in the Snow Recital Hall on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is free admission.

For more information about the performance click here.