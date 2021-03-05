Keeping heads and hearts warm through service

Many BYU-Idaho students are unaware of service opportunities the school offers through the I-Belong and I-Serve programs. Service Home Evening is one of several ways students can get involved with on-campus activities.

Kaitlyn Goddard, a sophomore studying business management, first became the campus coordinator for service events in Spring 2020. As the weather turned colder, she and other I-Serve coordinators thought of making warm hats for students and others in need.

“We’ve been doing loom hats since last semester,” Goddard said. “We realized that most students, like a lot of international students that come from other areas, don’t really come prepared for winter. Even when it’s fall, it can be really cold. So we decided that the best way we can serve them is making them hats.”

Student volunteers are encouraged to create the hats with others in mind.

“I think Service Home Evening has been one of the big things for I-Serve,” Goddard stated. “We want to make the students feel loved and we want to make sure that even if their Home Evening group isn’t doing anything, that the school is going to be there to provide an outlet for them to come and do things. We want them to be able to serve, and I feel like service, at least for us and for me, helps me to come closer to Jesus Christ.”

Kira Peters, a senior studying software engineering, attended the service event for the first time with a few members of her Home Evening group. Although the program has been in effect for several semesters, Peters had not had the chance to go before.

“I have heard of them before, but I think this is the first one that I have gone to,” Peters said.

Peters had previous experience creating loom hats, but she still needed time to get into a good rhythm. After some work, she started to enjoy it.

“Honestly, I really liked it because it was something fun to do,” Peters explained. “It was really relaxing because knitting, doing the loom thing, is just a repeatable action you can do and then you can also talk to your other Home Evening group members. It’s a good break from the stress of school and doing homework.”

Several more sessions of the yarn hat service activities are available for BYU-I students and their Home Evening groups. Students can sign up for upcoming Service Home Evening events throughout the month of March by visiting the I-Belong website. The activities happen on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. at the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, Room 176A.