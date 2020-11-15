Keeping healthy in unhealthy times

Campus has changed in the past semester. Students have become accustomed to bright green arrows on the ground and masked professors and students.
But how are the health and wellness programs on BYU-Idaho’s campus adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic?
The gym in the John W. Hart Building has undergone several changes in order to remain available to students.
Some exercise machines have been taped off in order to create distance between those using them. Students must wear masks when exercising Plexiglass guards cover the front desk. The entrance to the gym has also been optimized for social distancing.
The Wellness Center on campus also implemented new strategies to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“They have put a lot of time and effort into making sure that all of our coaching is available online,” said Mackenzie Nielson, a wellness coach at the Wellness Center.
The switch to online coaching was made to ensure that all students, whether they are on campus or not, can receive the coaching that they may need.
“If people aren’t here, or if they’re stuck in quarantine at home, or whatever it might be, they do have the opportunity or the option of meeting online,” Nielson said.
All of the wellness coaching, fitness coaching and dietician services are available online and in-person, as long as you are a student at BYU-Idaho this semester.
“I was a little bit nervous doing zoom meetings… but I’ve had no issues so far,“ Nielson said. “I think the clients are just as passionate and excited about their goals.”
Many students hope that the health programs will continue to remain open, and that the COVID-19 rates will decrease so that students can remain as healthy as possible during the global pandemic.