Kelly Canyon announces plans for new ski lift

Kelly Canyon announced its last day of the season almost a week ago, but don’t be sad because they aren’t leaving you without something to look forward to.

According to Kelly Canyon Ski Resort’s Instagram page, “You asked…WE LISTENED!!! Excited to announce a brand NEW LIFT coming to Kelly Canyon!”

The ski resort shared the estimated completion date for the new lift is set for the 2021-22 season.

According to Lift Blog, “The fixed grip triple chair is the first new lift announced in the state of Idaho for 2021. The lift will service new terrain above the current lift-served summit with an exact location to be announced later.”

Ethan Graham, a freshman studying biomedical science, shared that this new development is long overdue. Graham and his brother went to the resort every weekend this season, which added up to over 35 times just this year.

“Kelly definitely needs new chairlifts,” Graham said. “So many people go to Kelly and the lines get congested really fast. Having a new lift would make it easier for more people to get up the mountain and enjoy the time on the slopes rather than in a line.”

He is looking forward to the new addition and what it will add to his weekly trips up to Kelly Canyon.

“I definitely want to go and see how the new lift is going to change Kelly,” Graham said. “Hopefully it will bring a new and exciting experience back to the mountain.”

Graham is definitely in the majority when it comes to people excited about the new lift.

“I can’t wait for the new lift,” said Tamara Lukashova, a junior studying data science. “I heard it’s going to a new part of the mountain that’s only been accessible by hiking.”

If you are excited too, the early-bird ski passes are now for sale on the resort‘s webpage and students are given a discounted price of $319.

With the University being so close to Kelly Canyon, skiing and snowboarding have been a beloved pastime for many students at BYU-Idaho.

“I love my time snowboarding,” Graham said. “I get to enjoy nature while being active. It is a win-win for me.”

This new lift, said to move into new terrain, provides opportunities for new experiences and higher altitudes of fun, literally.