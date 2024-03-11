The State of the Union address is just what its name implies, a reflection on the current state of the United States and the direction the country is going.

In the address on Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke about various topics from the country’s involvement with foreign conflicts to children’s education and the direction the country is headed — both within the rest of his term and in the case of his possible reelection.

Biden repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as his “predecessor” though he did not name the former president. He spoke about his concerns with Trump’s behavior regarding the riot at the capitol on Jan. 6 and recent comments Trump has made about Vladimir Putin being able to do “whatever … he wants” to NATO allies that did not pay enough.

Regarding aid to Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Biden announced the construction of a pier in Gaza that would allow the U.S. to deliver aid by sea.

Biden also emphasized his support of abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, his plans to increase corporate taxes and reforms in immigration policies.