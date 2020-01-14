Kick off the semester with sports

The Sports Semester Kickoff showed students the variety of sports offered at BYU-Idaho during the 2020 Semester while connecting them with other students who share similar interests.

The event was held on Thursday at the BYU-Idaho Center Courts. Each court featured a different sport including volleyball, basketball, dodgeball, futsal, slam dunk and three-point shootout. Students received information about competitive and recreational sports, tournaments and sports classes.

Many students gathered around the courts playing, watching and meeting new people.

They organize the Sports Semester Kickoff every semester to help inform students of the different sports BYU-I offers said Trey Pender, a senior studying exercise physiology and one of the managers of the event.

“This event is more about talking to people who really don’t know that much and happen to be walking through,“ Pender said. “Even if they don’t know six people to make a volleyball team, we still want them to sign up to introduce them to people.”

According to the BYU-I Sports Semester Kickoff event page, one of the main purposes of the event is to bring all who are interested in participating together.

Students are able to tryout for teams that will run throughout the semester even if they did not attend the kickoff event.

“We want all freshman and former students to get acquainted with sports and meet the students who have similar interests in playing and creating teams that they can play on together,” according to the Sports Semester Kickoff event Facebook page.

Tournaments, tryouts and activities will happen during the following dates:

Basketball tryouts: Jan. 15 and 16

Swimming Tryouts: Jan. 22 and 23 (info meeting Jan. 14)

Slam Dunk 3 Point Shoot/Shooting Star: Jan. 3 (auditions Jan. 21, 22 and 23)

Spike Ball Tournament: Jan. 25

Battleship Tournament: Feb. 15

Inversion Ball Tournament: Feb. 22

Cornhole Tournament: Feb. 29

Pickleball Tournament: Mar. 7

Matball Tournament: Mar. 13

Wrestling Tournament: Mar. 14

March Madness (Basketball men and women): Mar. 21-27

For more information visit the BYU-Idaho Sports Activities page.