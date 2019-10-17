Kicking his way through school

Daniel Crawford, a sophomore studying accounting, is taking 15 credits, working 32 hours a week and plays on three different soccer teams this semester..

“Soccer is kind of my downtime,” Crawford said. “It is what I use to relax and get away from everything. Besides that, I don’t really take a lot of downtime.”

Crawford has been on many competitive and recreational teams. Currently, he is participating in both. He plays soccer four to seven hours a week and this will increase when he starts playing for a third team this month. Even though Crawford is busy, he loves it.

“I started like any other kid 6 or 7 years old. You run around and kick the ball and kind of just call it sheep soccer,” Crawford said.

Crawford has been playing soccer for 15 years. When he was still young, he made a decision to take the game seriously.

“I sort of fully committed to soccer around the age of 10,” Crawford said. “The reason why is because, at the time, the high school coach here at the local high school, Madison, had a son my age, and we played on the same team. So he was able to coach me as I was growing up. I loved it and I was good at it. So, I stuck with it.”

Even though he has a full schedule, Crawford doesn’t see being on three different soccer teams as a burden. He sees it as a blessing. Crawford mentioned that playing soccer helps improve his grades, stress levels and mentality for school.

“That’s why I have soccer, to help deflect that stress,” Crawford said. “When you stay active and stay exercising, it helps your mind stay engaged, and it releases certain hormones that help stimulate your brain to where you can actually be functioning. Soccer is definitely helping me with my studies.”

Crawford is looking forward to continuing to play for his teams. He is relying on it to be his stress relief and his saving grace throughout the entire semester.