Kidsburg Halloween Opening

Families will have a new way to get out and bond with their kids this winter. Located in the Rexburg Business Park, Kidsburg has made a home in Rexburg as a playing and learning outlet for children, and opens to the public on Oct. 31.

The facility contains 5,000 square feet of exhibits, play areas and learning materials to experience and explore. Kidsburg focuses on “imaginative play for both kids and parents,” said Maegan Scholes, manager of the Kidsburg facility. “I’ve noticed that kids like the ability to go and do anything that catches their eye and do whatever they want.”

The emphasis on the open and simple play area along with the lower cost allows for any demographic, including children with disabilities, to have a safe and affordable experience.

According to their website, “Kidsburg believes every child deserves rich and diverse experiences. We are committed to ensuring accessibility for every family. We strive to remove barriers that prevent play at our children’s museum, including financial, medical and developmental. We are proud to serve as a community anchor where all families are celebrated.”

Jacob Gallegos, a senior studying computer information technology, explained his excitement when he learned about Kidsburg. “It’s something we would definitely consider potentially bringing kids to. My wife and I put our family first, and fun is a huge part of a healthy family.”

Children cost $4 to enter, and parents and babies under 12 months receive free admission. Kidsburg offers discounts to those who attend the opening on Oct. 31.