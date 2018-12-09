Kissing in 1937 vs. 2018

Below is an article published 81 years ago in the Purple Flash, one of the last editions of this paper, that underlines the dating struggles students faced then.

1937

It is no wonder there have been murmurs of discontent heard from every corner of the school. The girls, in spite of the depressing times, smooth and polish their lives, try to keep up on their dancing, conversation, etc. Often schools are noted for their heart-fluttering boys, at least the kind that have a smooth line. But of all the lousy, clumsy, slow, old-fashioned, awkward, putrid, messy, dumb, self-centered and just plain CONCEITED college men, we have them at Ricks College. Said swain (boyfriend/lover/fellow/young man) expects fair damsel to get a big thrill from the mere idea of spending an evening in his company. All well and good, until the evening comes ‘round and passes, the young gentleman leaves said damsel bewildered at the gate with — perhaps — a stale “goodnight.” But giving him the benefit of a doubt, suppose he is one of the more courageous; he attempts to brave his fate, with both hands clenched behind him he reaches and quickly — and, oh! — too politely pecks the party on the second part upon the cheek.

Not all of them can be put in this class, however, for we have rumors that there are still some loose that blindly jerk the girl from her feet and engage in a rough fight for one — the girl has not yet recovered from her surprise. And there is the kind that asks for a kiss; the girl properly coached will say, “no,” and pray that he won’t believe her — which he inevitably will.

The girls are wondering why the technique is slipping so — the Editor of the Purple Flash has consented to give you the same space as we have taken to tell us the solution — we’re really concerned. Does the Boys’ Club have ONE member who can return the sack?

P. S. — Even the stage kiss is losing its advantages when pursued by college men. What could have caused Reva to rush from the stage after having been kissed for the first time by the leading man in The Return of Peter Grimm?