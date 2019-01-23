Knowledge given and received: BYU-Idaho Tutoring Center

Sharing is caring!











Desks with two people sitting at them, tables with groups of five or six individuals all fixated on the topic of their conversation. Many have laptops out typing away, sounding like tap dancers on a stage. Two people give each other a high-five; their smiles could be seen from a mile away. This place, found on the second floor of the David O. McKay Library, is the Tutoring Center.

Here there is constant movement and chatter. There is an electric buzz in the air of backpacks being opened and closed, and constant conversation among individuals and groups, but nothing coherent can be understood among the many words spoken. No one has to be special to come here; it is for everyone. It is a place of learning, and best of all, it’s free.

“It’s worth it,” said Martha Hicks, a senior majoring in international studies who works at the Tutoring Center as an administrative specialist. “Whether you are struggling in a class or you just have a few questions, you will do better because you came here.”

Chapman Tagg, a junior studying social studies education composite, used a tutor for Math 108.

“Tutoring helped me take the initiative in my studying,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that we had something to talk about when I went to meet my tutor.”

Tagg said he believes using a tutor really helped him get everything he needed out of his class.

“I wouldn’t have done the preparation on my own if I didn’t have a tutor,” he said. “It solidified what I learned in that class.”

The Tutoring Center is not just for those looking to learn, but also for those looking to teach. Hicks said she believes being a tutor is fulfilling.

“I became a tutor because I needed a job; it was flexible hours, and I could help people,” Hicks said. “Being able to help students do well in their classes that otherwise wouldn’t have.”

To be a tutor, a student must have a 3.2 GPA or higher, get an A- or better in the class they want to teach, complete the qualification course, be recommended by a professor who teaches that course and agree to abide by the Tutoring Center guidelines.

To request a tutor or to learn about becoming a tutor, go to the BYU-Idaho website and search Tutoring Center. There, students can schedule an appointment with a tutor, ask questions or see if they qualify to become a tutor.

If students are questioning whether they should use the Tutoring Center, Hicks said it’s free, and it’s there for everyone.