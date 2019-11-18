Konnichiwa, from Tokyo

I found myself screaming and laughing in delight as my dad revealed the surprise: accompanying him on a business trip to Tokyo, Japan. A couple of weeks later, we hopped on a 12-hour, nonstop flight from Paris to Tokyo. Five movies, several meals and four hot chocolates later, I found myself gazing at the Tokyo skyline.

After a long night of rest at our hotel, we spent the next day walking through narrow downtown streets. The alleyways crowded with vendors and tangled phone lines twirling above our heads between buildings amazed me.

Sadly, we found ourselves very unprepared for the weather. I assumed cloudy days meant cold weather, when in reality, it was a humid 90-degrees.

Sweaty and tired, we rode an Uber to the Tokyo temple. Stepping out of the car, we saw that construction surrounded it. However, we could still see the beautiful steeple with Captain Moroni gleaming atop. Something I really like about this location is the lush forest gardens which are parallel to the temple. According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the temple will re-open in 2020.

Continuing our adventure into the city, we took a stroll through Takeshita Street, a road famous for tourist attractions. The road was overrun by exotic street foods, such as ice cream, boba, watermelon bread, soups, noodle bowls and rainbow cotton candy twirled into a giant mound. Children sat on their parents’ shoulders, and a girl with pigtails pointed towards a bright pink toy store. A woman posed in front of a camera in the middle of the crowd, smiling as she held one of the rainbow cotton candy mounds. It was an Instagrammers paradise.

The crowds were large, creating a mass of people squeezed into every alleyway. Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, has a population close to 38 million. Idaho has a population of 1.79 million. To put this into perspective, Idaho is 99 times bigger than Tokyo in size.

Later on, we found our fashion heaven: old-school brands carrying the names of our favorite hip-hop artists. We window shopped for over an hour until we found the perfect place, a store called Stussy, where I decided to buy a beanie and long-sleeve shirt as keepsakes from Japan. We then continued our walk down the colorful streets lined with clothing stores, Boba cafes and Japanese toy shops.

It seems that high fashion is a necessity in Japan. Nearly every local wore at least two articles of clothing that are considered in-style brand names, like Supreme, Louis Vuitton or Gucci.

I was also surprised by how many people wore surgical masks. I ended up doing some research and learned it’s to protect from airborne viruses, pollen and dust. Many use them as an opportunity to express personal fashion or style. I found this very interesting and looked for pedestrians who wore personalized masks with designs such as flowers or colors.

This was only the beginning of my adventures in Japan. Thrilling scenes of Japanese nightlife are yet to come.

Meal of the week

Our first meal in Japan was in a corner cafe´ called the “Anniversaire Cafe.”

I chose the “Milanese Cutlet of Margaret Pork Tender Loin” accompanied with rice and a salad. Savory cheese and sauce came with the crispy cutlet and it tasted like a homemade Italian dish.

My dad ordered the “Baked Herb breadcrumbs of Salmon with Balsamic sauce.” This dish consisted of smoked salmon atop a slice of tomato with balsamic sauce, paired with rice and a salad.

For drinks, we had herbal tea with sweet grapes and honey.

Lastly, I had a tea-flavored Matcha cake, lined in clear gel and filled with chocolate and creme.It was topped with a green macaroon and bits of dark chocolate .