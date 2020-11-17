DEVO PREVIEW: Kristen Glenn will share her thoughts on gratitude at devotional

Kristen Glenn, a professor in the English Department, will speak at the upcoming BYU-Idaho devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11:30 a.m.

According to the BYU-I website, Kristen Glenn” was born in Rexburg and raised in Ririe, Idaho. She served as a full-time missionary in the Brazil Marilia Mission. Kristen graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in English education and a master’s degree in reading literacy.”

She and her husband Jeff “have been married for 16 years and have one daughter,” according to the BYU-I website. “Glenn has served in many Church callings in Relief Society, Sunday School, Young Women’s, Primary, and music positions.”

On the Canvas discussion board for her upcoming devotional, Glenn posed the following question to students:

“What are you grateful for?” Glenn said. “How have you felt God’s love, especially during difficult times?”

Several of the students shared how they have been able to feel God’s love through the relationships they’ve forged during hard times in their lives.

“I have also had the opportunity to help build relationships during this time,” Glenn said on the Canvas discussion board. “It has been good.”

The discussion board is now open for students to post their responses to Glenn’s question as a means of getting themselves ready for the upcoming devotional.

Beginning on Nov. 17, Glenn’s devotional will be available for streaming on the I-Belong website.