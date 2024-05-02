Kristin Chenoweth, a Tony and Emmy Award winning actress and singer, will perform on Center Stage at the BYU-Idaho Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

While many may disagree what Chenoweth is best known, her extensive performance career features roles such as Glinda in “Wicked” on Broadway and appearances in various movies and TV series including “Four Christmases,” “Descendants” and “Glee.”

Chenoweth graduated from Oklahoma City University with a bachelor’s degree in musical theater and a master’s in opera performance. She has released 8 studio albums, including “For The Girls,” a collection of songs paying tribute to female artists with features from Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton and more.

Widely known for her Christian beliefs and love of Christmas, Chenoweth performed with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in 2018. More recently, she was a keynote speaker at Family Search’s Roots Tech 2024 in March.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever had as versatile a performer as Kristin,” said Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir in a 2018 Church Newsroom release. “I think we were just all completely overwhelmed and charmed by the increased incredible energy that she brings to the stage.”

Tickets are available at a special price for BYU-I students and faculty with seats starting at $15 and ranging to $35. General admission for the public ranges from $20 to $40 depending on seats selected. Tickets can be purchased here.