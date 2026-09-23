Speedy Spud 5K returns to Rexburg

This Saturday, Sept. 26, at noon, Rexburg Races will host its 4th annual Speedy Spud 5K at Nature Park. This event will include a four-lap race around Nature Park with different foods after each lap.

This race tests participants' running and eating skills during this harvest season. With each lap, a different treat will be placed for the runners to enjoy. The food lineup consists of Blisters BBQ fries, Bakers Dozen donuts and Reed's Dairy chocolate milk.

"The Speedy Spud circuit is a true test of your gastrointestinal and cardiovascular strength and is for all ages," said Parker Anderson, organizer of Rexburg Races.

For those who are 13 and older (Full Grown Potatoes), registration costs $25. For those 12 and under (Mini Spuds), registration is $10. Participants who registered before Sept. 10 will receive a bronze medal and a T-shirt.

Prizes will be given to the top three male and female finishers.

Speedy Spud logo. Image Credit: Rexburg Races

Anderson expressed how fun this race is for spectators and participants.

"They just get super sick, and it's so funny," said Anderson.

Participants can find the start and finish lines near the pickleball courts. Check-in is at the Nature Park Southeast Gazebo.

For more information about this race or upcoming races such as the Zombie Mania Fun Run, see the Rexburg Races website.