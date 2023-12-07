The BYU-Idaho Competitive Women’s Water Polo Championship took place at the John W. Hart Pool on Saturday. The Vikings beat the Spartans 19-18.

Coming into the championship, the Vikings held an undefeated record during the season, 6-0.

In their latest matchup, the Spartans, holding a 3-3 record with all three defeats against the Vikings, narrowly defeated the Knights 11-10 to secure a spot in the championship.

First quarter

The Vikings attacked the Spartans early in the first quarter, with Abigail nearly scoring within the first minute, leaving 6:58 on the first quarter.

Spartan, Kate scored about a minute later, tying the game at 1-1.

The Vikings gained back the momentum and outscored the Spartans 4-2 by the end of the first quarter. The Vikings also outshot the Spartans 8-5.

Second quarter

The Spartans scored three goals within the first four minutes of the second quarter leaving 4:23 left on the clock with the score at 5-4.

Gaining momentum, the Vikings scored three consecutive goals, bringing the score to 7-5 with just 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Spartans could not respond before the quarter ended, maintaining the 7-5 scoreline. Despite the deficit, the Spartans outshot the Vikings 9-8.

Third quarter

In the third quarter, with 4:41 left on the clock, the Spartans scored four goals while the Vikings scored one, giving the Spartans the lead at 9-8.

The Vikings retaliated with four more goals and kept the Spartans to score only two more, giving the Vikings a 12-11 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Spartans outshot the Vikings 8-6.

Fourth quarter

Both teams fought hard to keep the game close in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans scored first, early in the quarter to tie the game 12-12. Then the Vikings scored 13-12. Then the Spartans brought the game to 13-13. And the Vikings gained a point at 14-13. The Spartans followed with another goal, 14-14.

The rest of the quarter kept the crowd on their feet as each team scored three more goals by the time there was only 1 minute left on the clock. The score: 17-17.

With 16 seconds left in the game, Viking Abigail scored her ninth goal, putting them up 18-17.

Yet the Spartans were not ready to give up and with only 5 seconds left on the clock, Desiree’s shot sent the ball to the back of the net, tying the game at 18-18 and sending the game into overtime. In the fourth quarter, the Spartans outshot the Vikings 13-10.

The Vikings scored with 51 seconds left in overtime and the Spartans were not able to answer, leaving the final score at 19-18.

