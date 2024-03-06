Witness Music Southeast Idaho will perform Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God” on Saturday, March 9, from 7:30-9 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Student Center.

The musical timeline showcases major events from Jesus Christ’s life such as the raising of Lazarus from the dead, His Atonement and the resurrection, all through the perspective of those who knew Him best.

Actors will portray the characters of Peter, John, Thomas, Mary and Martha of Bethany, Mary Magdalene and Mary, Jesus’ mother.

“This concert is an excellent way to start the Easter season, reflecting on the Savior’s ministry, While the event is free, you will need to reserve a ticket,” said BYU-I President Alvin F. Meredith III.

Visit the BYU-I ticket office to reserve a ticket for the musical.