Lamb of God testifies “This is He”

On March 28 and 29 in the Rexburg Tabernacle, Witness Music invites you to “experience the miracle” that is Rob Gardner’s Lamb of God (for free).

Lamb of God

According to robgardnermusic.com, “‘Lamb of God’ is a musical portrayal of the final days of the life of Jesus Christ, from the foreshadowing raising of Lazarus, to the devastating arrest and crucifixion of Jesus, and finally to His glorious resurrection.”

The oratorio tells the story through the perspectives of Peter, Thomas, John, Jesus’s mother Mary and other prolific people in the Savior’s life. Narrators quote scripture as the orchestra plays in preparation for the choir and soloists.

“The artistry of the music and storytelling is such that even many non-believers are moved to participate in or attend a performance,” according to robgardnermusic.com.

Last year Echo Luminous (conducted by David Torres) put on a production of Lamb of God in July. It touched Kayla Muller, a senior studying Spanish education. She went to both performances last year and decided to be in the production this year.

“The music itself has helped me grow closer to Christ through the testimonies and experiences of the different soloists: … They’re special,” said Muller.

According to robgardnermusic.com, the oratorio brings hope and light into the lives of listeners and performers, prompting over 4,000 performances around the world.

“This piece centers around the Savior’s final days … (and) the hope it offers. Right now, the world is in desperate need of hope, and I firmly believe that through the power of good music we can remind ourselves of where to find it,” said Rob Gardner, Lamb of God‘s composer.

Rob Gardner

Rob Gardner composed and arranged various other works: Blackbeard and The Price of Freedom (musicals), Joseph Smith the Prophet (sacred oratorio) and many smaller works.

