Idaho Falls surrendered three goals in the third period, leading to a 3-2 defeat in Ogden on Saturday night.

Following a season-opening victory over the Rock Springs Grizzlies on Friday, the Spud Kings entered Saturday looking to sweep their two-game weekend road trip.

The Ogden Mustangs entered Saturday, looking to bounce back from a 2-1 overtime defeat at the hands of the Provo Predators on Friday.

Lukas Malant made his Spud Kings debut in the net.

Cameron Hollands made his debut in the net for the Mustangs.

Both goaltenders stood strong in the first period, as the game entered the first intermission scoreless.

Both teams were 0/2 on the powerplay in the period.

The Mustangs outshot the Spud Kings 15-12 in the first.

Idaho Falls got the scoring started when Matvei Naumov found the back of the net with 9:26 remaining in the second period. Nikita Soloviev picked up an assist on the goal, giving the Spud Kings a 1-0 lead.

The Spud Kings doubled their lead with 4:31 remaining in the second. Noah Bird put the puck home off a pass from Xavier Goodwin, putting them ahead 2-0.

Idaho Falls took a 2-0 lead into the dressing rooms after two periods.

Both teams went 0/2 on the powerplay in the period, moving them to 0/4 on the game.

The Mustangs continued to outshoot the Spud Kings after two periods, adding 18 shots in the period (33 overall), while the Spud Kings added ten (22 overall).

The game took a turn when Bird took a major penalty for butt-ending at the 9:25 mark of the third period, which put Ogden on the powerplay for five minutes.

The Mustangs struck quickly on the powerplay, as Sean Tyrie netted one, 21 seconds into the man advantage. Grant Hineman and Dimitri Voyatzis picked up assists on the goal, making it 2-1.

Idaho Falls got a chance to extend their lead when George Goodwin got a penalty shot with 9:11 remaining in the third period. However, Hollands stood strong for the Mustangs, keeping the game at 2-1.

On the same powerplay, Daniel Ellingson tied the game for the Mustangs, with assists going to Voyatzis and Carson Melquist. With 8:14 remaining in the game, it was 2-2.

Payton Struck put Ogden ahead with 4:12 remaining in the third when he received a pass from Teddie Hember and made it 3-2.

Idaho Falls pulled their goalie in the final minute; however, they were unable to secure an equalizer.

In the end, Idaho Falls fell 3-2.

The loss drops the Spud Kings’ record to 1-1 on the year.

For the Spud Kings, Malant picked up the loss, allowing three goals and stopping 49/52 shots.

For the Mustangs, Hollands collected the win, surrendering two goals while stopping 26/28 shots.

Idaho Falls will return to action on Sept. 30 when they travel to Provo to take on the Provo Predators. The puck drop of that game will be at 7:30 p.m., and the game can be streamed via FlowSports.

The Spud Kings will make their home debut on Oct. 7 when they welcome the Rock Springs Grizzlies to the Mountain America Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.