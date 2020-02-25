LDS Business College renamed Ensign College

On Sept. 1, the LDS Business College will change its name to Ensign College and will offer a limited number of four-year degrees.

According to Desert News, “The name change was announced during the school’s weekly devotional on Tuesday morning at the Assembly Hall on Temple Square by Elder Paul V. Johnson, the commissioner of Church Education for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Although Ensign College will still be known as a two-year college, they will now offer limited four-year degrees. BYU-Pathway Worldwide will include the unique curriculum offered by this school to students around the world.

Johnson explained the name was inspired by Ensign Peak, the spot above the Salt Lake Valley that Brigham Young envisioned in 1847 before leading the Church’s pioneers to the west.

According to the LDS Business College website, the college’s history included the following names: Salt Lake Stake Academy (1886-1890), LDS College (1890-1901), LDS University (1901-1927), LDS College (1927-1931) and LDS Business College (1931-present).

It has also been relocated eight times and classes have been provided in a total of 16 buildings.

According to Desert News, “The school’s president, Bruce Kusch, called Tuesday ‘another day never to be forgotten at LDS Business College’. He added, ‘It may be one of the most significant days in the history of the college’.”