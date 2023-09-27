The Mac Lab in the David O. McKay Library is holding “Frog Night” on Oct. 14, an event dedicated to showcasing the wonders of 3D printing. Admission for the event will be free and signup is available online.

Beyond hands-on experience, attendees will be offered insights into the intricate world of 3D printing and the specific process adopted by the McKay Library’s 3D printers.

Lorale Price, a senior studying marketing, has worked in the Mac Lab for six semesters as the assistant graphic designer.

According to Price, the event is designed not only as an introduction to 3D printing but also as a fun social event for students.

“It’s a good way to learn about 3D printing,” Price said. “And just like to have fun with a bunch of random people.”

The idea behind the “Frog Night” theme stems from the success of 3D-printed frog giveaways at a previous involvement fair.

This isn’t the first time the Mac Lab has ventured into hosting themed nights. In the past, they’ve organized events revolving around popular franchises like Star Wars, Pokémon and Harry Potter.

The Mac Lab, apart from being a hub for 3D printing on campus, is also a creative space where graphic design takes center stage. Graphic designers from the lab have been known to craft designs for various school campaigns, particularly within the library.

“We design a lot of stuff that you see in the library,” Price said.

“Frog Night” will comprise two sessions: One from 6-7 p.m. and the next from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in McKay 1401.

While the event is completely free, registration is encouraged due to limited seating for each session. Interested students can register by visiting the Mac Lab website.

Refreshments, including brownies, will be provided to attendees, and a special raffle is on the agenda, where large 3D prints, among other prizes, are up for grabs.

BYU-Idaho students searching for a night of creativity, learning and fun should mark their calendars and prepare for a deep dive — or leap — into the dynamic world of 3D printing.