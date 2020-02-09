Leap into the Theatre Department’s “Wind in the Willows” production

The BYU-Idaho Theatre Department started rehearsals for Wind in the Willows, a play that focuses on animals reminiscing in the past.

Opening night for the performance will bring students, children, family and friends together on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Drama Theatre. Additional performances will happen Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 25-29 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Madison Hatch, a senior majoring in theatre studies, and the stage manager for “Wind in the Willows,” oversees the show from start to finish.

She helps with auditions, running rehearsals and calling cues on stage. She also communicates with theatre faculty member and production director Trevor Hill.

“The main themes in this show are friendship, nostalgia and characters,” Hatch said. “These characters, especially Toad, get into a lot of trouble, but his friends, Rat, Mole and Badger, all go out of their way to help him. I think that’s something that I’ve been able to pull from the theme and the message of the show is friendship and looking at friendship maybe even through a child’s eye.”

Hatch helped cast members prepare for the performance by making sure they memorized their lines and helped them with blocking, an acting technique where the director or stage manager tells actors where to go on stage.

“The cast members have been working on their lines,” Hatch said. “They have most of them down which is really good. In preparation for rehearsals and during rehearsals, we have someone taking line notes and if they call a line or they mess something up they get sent line notes at the end of every rehearsal.”

Kehle Hatch, a senior majoring in theatre studies, and the co-set designer for “Wind in the Willows“ focuses on communicating ideas between other designers, preparing drafts for what sets should look like and making artistic decisions for the show.

She enjoys seeing her creations come alive on stage.

“I like watching everything come together and seeing all of the ideas,” Kehle Hatch said. “I like going in and seeing the progress.”

Tickets for the performance go on sale on Feb. 3 and are $3 for students and faculty and $6 for the general public.

Those interested in buying tickets for the play can purchase them at the BYU-I ticket office located in the University Store or online.