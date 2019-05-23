Learn about BYU-Idaho’s ‘best kept secret’

Sharing is caring!











The Presentation Practice Center, better known as the PPC, was once located in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building on the third floor without a lot of foot traffic and little room to tutor students. It recently relocated to the first floor of the David O. McKay Library, room 164.

The PPC is “a place where people can come to practice their presentations [and] gain confidence,” said Spencer Haacke, the Presentation Practice Center director. “Anything from brainstorming all the way up to polishing their presentations to help them get their message across correctly.”

The PPC has been available on campus for nine years but remains a secret to most students who are not communication majors.

“Ideally, I would love to have us busy enough that students are coming in from all…across campus,” Haacke said. “If people know exactly what we did and how we do it, people would say, ‘I’ve got to give a presentation…well I’ve got to go to the center.'”

Haacke said the new location in the library is better because of the open space, the accessibility to coordinate with the other tutoring offices and the multiple practice rooms they have at their fingertips.

“I don’t want it to be complicated. We help with presentations, that’s what we do,” Haacke said. “Use us for whatever you need because we can help across the board, even though we may not be an expert on the content, we’re an expert on getting the message out there.”

The PPC has a variety of employees trained to be able to tutor students in presenting in the best way possible.

“It’s exciting to help other people overcome their nervousness, and… [be]…confident,” said Cole White, a PPC employee and senior studying psychology.

Emma Stitzer, a junior studying communication and a PPC employee, said she loves helping students gain confidence their ideas and also in having them leave more excited to present than when they came in. Stitzer also expressed her thoughts on the PPC’s new location.

“I feel like…a lot more people see us and are aware of us. Now they walk past, see our sign, stop in…and they just wanna learn more,” Stitzer said.

White said that his biggest tip for students was to create a good hook because people always remember the first and last thing a presenter says.

Stitzer said it’s important to practice as much as you can just to get comfortable speaking about what you’ve prepared.

“We’re the best–kept secret on campus, I don’t want to be a secret,” Haacke said. “I want to be pretty well-known. I want people to come to us.”

Follow the PPC on Instagram and Facebook to learn more and get some public speaking help.