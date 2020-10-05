Learn how to serve the Lord at devotional

Roger Adams will speak on “Service Soothes Suffering,” during devotional on Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m..

According to the I Belong website, ” Adams works for BYU-Idaho as the senior software engineer. Is a native of Ogden, Utah, Adams served a full-time mission to Hong Kong in 1985. Upon returning home, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in mathematics and a minor in computer science from Weber State College.”

In 1998, according to BYU-Idaho University Relations, “Roger moved to Rexburg and began working for Ricks College as a computer programmer.”

He is married to Kristie and they have eight children together with many grandchildren.

“Service comes in many forms and can range from something as simple as a smile to something that takes great effort,” said Adams in the discussion board. “Whatever service we provide, we don’t always understand the impact it has on the person we serve.”

Adams hopes to hear the university students share their experiences on how service has blessed their lives in times of suffering via the devotional discussion board, which is now open to students on Canvas. There, students are able to discuss Adams’ above statement as a means of preparing for the upcoming devotional.

According to the BYU-I website devotional will be pre-recorded and become accessible from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.