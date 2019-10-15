Learn how words matter from this week’s devotional

Devotional speaker, Lauri Arensmeyer, student records and registration employee, speaks on the importance of examining the words students use when talking to others.

Arensmeyer began her address by comparing music and proper grammar. She said her music ability is limited to turning on the radio but her skill to compose sentences has always served her well.

“Words used correctly have power; power to teach, power to comfort, power to motivate,” Arensemeyer said. “We are ultimately responsible for the words we speak.”

She described her own experience of learning the value of words while she was seeking to improve dialect with others. It was a learning experience for her as she was taught by others and Heavenly Father.

Arensmeyer said one of her most important realizations was that she needed to look at herself in the mirror.

“Except in situations of abuse, it is important to look in the mirror and recognize our part in any conflict,” Arensmeyer said.

She encouraged students to think about the words they say, to consider how others might feel and to give others the benefit of the doubt.

“My favorite part about devotional was when she asked us to think about the impressions we are receiving right now and to act on those impressions,” said Chandler McElmurry, a freshman studying biomedical science.

She encouraged students to act by speaking kindly and being less critical of ourselves and others.

“There was a part in the devotional where she was talking about how we shouldn’t listen to those voices that are telling us negative things about ourselves because they come from the adversary,” said William Gullion, a junior studying physics. “So it’s really important for us to understand that the Spirit will always uplift us and never put us down or make us feel small or bad about ourselves.”

Arensmeyer invites students to be less critical of themselves and to focus on being kind whether or not the recipient of that kindness deserves it.

“Look in the mirror at yourself and see who you really are, a son or daughter of God with infinite worth,” Arensmeyer said. “I invite you to trust Him in recognizing your work and begin to believe just how loved you are.”

She invites everyone to speak kind words often and to look for opportunities to bless the lives of others. While bearing her testimony she said that we can become more like the Savior through the words we speak.

The full remarks with her words of encouragement for students to be better can be found on the university website.