Learn to recognize suicide warning signs

Voice Advocacy offers students the possibility to become certified in QPR, a suicide awareness and prevention course. QPR is a nationally–accredited program and is listed in the National Registry of Evidence-based Practices and Policies.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. It teaches people what to look for, what to say and what to do when encountering a situation with someone who is potentially suicidal.

“This part of Idaho is actually the fifth worst place in the nation as far as suicide rates, and the reason for that is largely because of lack of education,” said Jay Hadden, a senior studying communication and a certified QPR trainer in Voice Advocacy. “All that this is for is to help us know how to handle these situations in the best way and show someone how to get help.”

Voice Advocacy has trained multiple groups at BYU-Idaho, including the staff at the Wellness Center, Student Representative Council and Home Evening groups. It has also trained community groups, such as local bishops and stake presidencies, Church headquarters and the Idaho State Correctional Institution.

“This training is to teach you what you can do, as well as teach you what you shouldn’t do,” Hadden said. “I see a lot of people err on both sides.”

The QPR training lasts an hour and provides participants with a booklet to write down the things they learn. Participants become certified in suicide prevention for three years following course completion. QPR typically costs $29.95 per person, but is offered for free to BYU-I students.

“This is an incredible skill for students to have, especially when they enter a work environment,” said Andra Hansen, a communication faculty member and the director of Voice Advocacy. “It will stand out on a résumé to see that you know what to do when someone expresses thoughts of suicide.”

The training session debunks common myths surrounding suicide. It also explains the direct and indirect verbal, behavioral and situational clues and signs to recognize in others.

“Statistically, this is something you are extremely likely to encounter,” Hadden said. “I’ve enjoyed helping people have more confidence in these circumstances and knowing that they are more likely to make a difference in someone’s life.”

According to Hadden, 42% of people use the QPR training within six months of receiving it.

QPR training sessions are typically held on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Spori 136. Any student can attend the meeting. Other group session meetings can be scheduled through Hansen.

Voice Advocacy will be running a booth to share more information about QPR to students. The booth will be located in the Hyrum Manwarring Student Center between the Lost and Found and The Crossroads on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information about QPR training can be found here.