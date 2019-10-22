Learning and serving with Disciple-Leader Conference

On Friday, Oct. 18, BYU-Idaho Students gathered in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center and the John Taylor Building to participate in the Disciple-Leader Conference.

The theme at the conference this semester was “Trust in the Lord,” found in Proverbs 3:5.

Keirra Tanuvasa, a sophomore studying public health, is the student director of DLC.

According to Tanuvasa, DLC is a great opportunity for students to receive different blessings and answers to prayers. She also believes it is an individual experience where everyone can grow closer to Jesus Christ.

Her favorite part about being in charge of DLC is being able to work with so many people, especially the members of the council. She doesn’t think it would have been as successful without their help.

Lauren Boix, a sophomore studying communication, is a program assistant for the conference.

“What we wanted students to get from this was learning that if they trust in the Lord, whatever is going on in their lives, it’s for their good,” Boix said.

She said as students listen to the promptings of the Spirit, the Lord will lead them to those who need their help.

“The Lord calls each one of us differently in different ways,” Boix said. “He calls us to minister and to find others to help in different ways.”

Students participated in a service project which included two different activities.

One service activity involved putting together school supplies for refugees. Items such as notebooks, pencils, erasers and pencil sharpeners were gathered and put into Ziploc bags. The bags are being sent to Utah and will then be sent to refugee camps around the world.

The other activity taught students to make “plarn:” balls of “plastic yarn” made from plastic bags turned into yarn which create sleeping pads for homeless people.

The conference featured Kyle Black, a religion faculty member, as the keynote speaker. He taught that as students learn to realize the true nature of God, they can learn to more fully trust in Him. One of the main points that Black mentioned is the ability to discern the difference between what is true and what is false.

“Truth isn’t defined by the world; truth is defined by God,” Black said.

In addition to the keynote speaker, there were 10 different workshops taught by different faculty members.

Paulette Kirkham, an academic support adjunct faculty member, taught a workshop entitled “Conquering the Battlefield of the Mind” where she talked about the power of resilience and getting back up after falling down.

Kirkham explained that putting trust in the Lord and making meaningful connections with peers helps receive more resilience during the toughest moments of mortality and helps individuals look outside of themselves and serve others.

According to Kirkham, sometimes members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints see the gospel as a checklist. She recognized that although checklists are helpful, members need to go above and beyond that checklist to apply the principles of charity found in 1 Corinthians 13. She said that members have the opportunity to turn that checklist “into a love list.”

Approximately 400 students attended DLC this semester. DLC occurs each semester, so students who missed the conference will have the opportunity to attend in future semesters.

Andrew Rice, a freshman studying psychology, said that students should get involved in DLC because it is a great opportunity to receive revelation.

Emily Balzen, a junior studying food sciences, said she enjoys coming to a place where people want to learn and where teachers are excited to teach about the gospel.

According to the Disciple Leadership homepage, “The Disciple-Leader Conference inspires students to become strong leaders of the future and at BYU-Idaho.”

Disciple Leadership Conference is scheduled to take place during winter semester. The date will be announced at a later time.