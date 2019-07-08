Learning etiquette at The Proper Professional

On June 25, Gustavo Iglezia, a senior studying communication, hosted a professional skills event for students.

The faculty who helped present and teach different skills gave their opinions and thoughts on the event.

“I talked about dressing for professionalism, resumes, email and phone etiquette,” said Beth Hendricks, a marketing professor and advisor for the American Advertising Federation. “We even learned how to eat with little plates and drinks so that we can network while eating. The event was great.”

Many skills were taught at the event that are beneficial when it comes to interacting with others professionally.

“Really, my favorite part is the empowerment that (students) feel in knowing how to do things the right way,” said Janie Fisher, a social dance professor. “I’ve loved the confidence that it gives them … Sometimes these little tips that you hear stay with you the rest of your life.”

Iglezia’s event provided ‘little tips’.

“Sometimes the difference between you and another candidate is as thin as a razor,” said Maija-liisa Adams, a communication professor. “The professional tips shared at The Proper Professional give you that edge. We need to know when’s the right time to be in this event and this environment, and how we should act and dress and be professional, and then how to let our hair down … I think it’s just knowing how to fit in, yet still be yourself, but not feel out of place because you didn’t know or didn’t understand.”

The professors contributed a large amount of information for the developing of professionals in the audience.

“Networking is about finding the right people so you can ask the right questions, ensuring you are on the right career path to build mutually beneficial relationships that will open doors of opportunity,” said Steve Dalling, an alumni placement manager who works in the Career Center. “Simply connecting is not networking.”

There were numerous students in attendance who were able to learn and gain information from what was taught to them at this professionally driven senior event..

“I just liked going and learning how to present yourself in business-type situations for future employment, so it was good to have the opportunity to practice etiquette and things like conversation,” said Shaleigh Poll, a freshman studying biology.