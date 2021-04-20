Learning, growing and changing at BYU-I

President Henry J. Eyring and Kelly C. Eyring addressed BYU-Idaho students in the first devotional of the spring semester.

Sister Eyring began with the story of Peter Pan. As Peter flies over the city of London on a ship headed to Neverland, he shouts, “Here we go!”

While students don’t get to visit Neverland where things never change and they never grow up, they get something better. During this semester, students have the chance to learn and grow. As Sister Eyring said, “Here we go.”

Sister Eyring explained learning is the purpose of life. At BYU-I, students live in a unique environment where they can learn academically with professors who also teach truths of the Spirit.

“I’m excited to start the climb of this new semester with more faith in Jesus Christ than before,” she said. “I will be seeking to be close to my Savior as I go forward. I hope you will, too. Let’s go. Let’s learn and move forward this semester. Let’s do it together in a way that incorporates what we have learned this past year, and let’s be open to learning so much more. ‘Here we go.'”

President Eyring followed her talk by speaking about making changes in our lives.

“Notwithstanding continuing uncertainties in the world, spring is a time to celebrate,” he said. “With it comes renewal, an opportunity to change ourselves for the better. The brightness of the sun and the warmth of the air encourages thoughts and dreams of improvement, not only in the world around us, but also in our hearts and minds.”

Making changes can be hard. Most often, long lasting changes come gradually. Students will face doubt, weakness and failure. President Eyring explained hardships require optimism, faith and imagination. Eventually, it will be clear those challenges help students become better.

“In this life we are learning to try and ultimately fly, spiritually,” he said. “That means experiencing ups and downs. With Heaven’s guidance and our best efforts, we can stay ahead of the spiritual ‘power curve,’ rising above obstacles on the ground and sudden downdrafts. The key is to remember that stormy spiritual weather is built into our mortal experience for our own good.”

In his talk, President Eyring also announced that BYU-I will provide meals to students this Sunday. He hopes the meal will help students gather as apartment members to make temporal and spiritual plans for having a productive, safe semester. More information will be provided by stake and ward leaders.

Students can watch the full devotional online on BYU-I’s Devotional Website.