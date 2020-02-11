Learning how to save a fife

According to the International Journal of Educational Psychology, “Suicide has become the second leading cause of death for individuals between 15 and 29 years old and increasingly more common within college students.”

With suicide on the rise on college campuses, an organization on campus is working to combat this.

Andra Hansen, a faculty member in the Communication Department, is a certified assist suicide prevention trainer and the Director of Voice Advocacy. She teaches and offers QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention.

“(You’re) learning how to ask safe questions, how to persuade them to get help and stay alive and then where to refer them in order to get that help,” Hansen said.

Kaylie Johnson, a senior studying communication and the project manager for the Suicide Prevention Group with Voice Advocacy, values this training and its importance and believes everyone should take this training as it can save lives.

“QPR is very similar (to CPR),” Hansen said. “The intent is to help people become a safe connection and a source of hope for someone who really needs that … and then assist them and persuade them to get the help that they need.”

Kaitlyn Tippetts, a junior studying communication, took the QPR Training.

“I think it’s really valuable training,” Tippetts said. “I think it offers really good insight into a problem that’s not commonly talked about and raises awareness.”

This training is available upon request and is free to both students and administrators. Hansen explains that for anyone who is looking for training, she and others can help them set it up.

“(They) feel so isolated and are experiencing anguish and pain that is so great they don’t know how to deal with it any longer,” Hansen said. “I think it is so hopeful to know that by becoming a safe connection and a source of support and hope you can legitimately save a life.”

These resources — along with a booth that will be in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on Mondays to help with suicide prevention — are there to help anyone suffering from suicidal thoughts.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve gave a talk titled “Songs Sung and Unsung” in the April 2017 general conference and addressed those who have feelings of inadequacy.

“You are unique and irreplaceable. The loss of even one voice diminishes every other singer in this great mortal choir.”