Learning to fully commit: Roger Jackson

In June, Roger Jackson, BYU-Idaho’s Financial Services technology coordinator, thought ‘why me’ when asked to speak for devotional on August 27. Twenty-seven years ago, as a new teacher, Jackson never thought he would be asked to speak at devotional.

“I’m far enough down on the totem pole I didn’t really think they’d get to me at any point,” Jackson said. “I thought a few more years (and) I’ll be eligible to retire and I hadn’t spent much time worrying about it. I was quite surprised when they called.”

Now almost two months after the initial invitation, Jackson can look back on the experiences he’s had while preparing. According to Jackson, the best part of preparing was being able to get feedback from his daughter and wife and spending that time with people that care about him.

Jackson’s address is titled “If you’re going to be one, be a good one.” For Jackson, this advice from his father means that if you’re going to do something, truly commit to doing it.

“I kept coming back to this idea that when times are tough, for whatever reason, are you going to just fade away or do you remember why it was you decided to do this in the first place,” Jackson said.

Students can participate by responding to the discussion board prompt: “We would all like to feel the Spirit all the time, but sometimes it just doesn’t work that way. How do you keep your testimony strong during those times when answers don’t come right away? Are there processes or routines you use to see you through those challenges?”

Students may still purchase tickets for the devotional luncheon which will take place after Jackson’s address.