Learning to stay on the right side of the law

The BYU-Idaho Pre-Law Society, a student-run organization, focuses on helping students prepare for law school. If you are looking into a law profession, Pre-Law Society will give you the tools to achieve your goal. The Society explores entrance exams, looks at court cases and connects students with legal professionals.

“We try to get as much experience as we can from the law field,” said Gala Palavicini, a sophomore studying political science, “either talking with someone who is already a lawyer (or someone) already in law school.”

Palavicini has been with the society for a semester. She networks with fellow society members who also hope to enter law school. Palavicini is preparing for the LSAT and enjoys having company while studying for the exam.

At the moot court activity organized by the Pre-Law Society with the Political Affairs Society, Palavicini gained law practice as she took on the role of the petitioner in the case. According to law.com, a petitioner is one who signs and/or files a petition.

Mark Feistl, a sophomore studying English, is the president of the Pre-Law Society.

“The society has been really good in helping people find out what (it) is they want,” Feistl said. “(Students) have their eyes open as to what the process to… law school entails.”

The main goals of the meetings are to:

Provide information about the legal profession and career paths.

Prepare students for the LSAT and law school admission process.

Learn about different aspects of the law.

Hone in and sharpen legal-specific skills.

The most recent meeting featured a visiting attorney from Idaho Legal Aids Services, Jacob B. Workman, who explained his current profession as legal aid. Legal aids provide legal services for low-income families and individuals.

Students were able to ask Workman questions on topics from law school to his personal journey into law.

“There is a lot of stuff on the internet about how horrible it is to be lawyer,” Workman said. “You should read all that. These people made the same decision as you. It’s beneficial to see both sides.”

From lawyers regularly mentoring the Society members to LSAT practices, the Pre-Law Society helps the dreams of a law profession become a reality for students.

The society meets every Friday at 4:30 p.m. in room 366 in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.